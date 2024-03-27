Identification parade: Two suspects of Ichra case sent to jail

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to shift two suspects to jail for their identification parade in the Ichra woman harassment case.

Earlier, the police presented the suspects Khurram Shahzad and Chand Butt before the court. The investigating officer requested the court to allow shifting of the suspects to jail for the identity parade. The court allowed the request accordingly and sent the suspects to jail for three days.

The other day, the court had granted post-arrest bail to three suspects Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar and Altimash Saqlain in the case.

The police discharged two other suspects including Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shehansha.

The FIR alleged that dozens of religiously charged people accused a woman of blasphemy in Ichra bazaar as they confused the Arabic text with Quranic verses. The mob threatened to kill the woman.

