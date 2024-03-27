What’s in store for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

With Eid-ul-Fitr holidays just around the corner, shoppers are gearing up for the festive break, stocking up on clothes and gifts for friends and family.

Stores and brands, eager to take advantage of this retail boost have released fresh new collections for Eid, while some are offering packages and discounts for ease of shopping.

Here is a roundup of what’s trending around town for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024:

Khaadi

Photo: Instagram @khaadi

A perennial favourite across the country, Khaadi’s Eid collection is currently in stores and on sale on the website, replete with accessories and shoes.

Their experiential stores are worth the trek if one is looking for more variety, in addition to browsing through their homeware, stationary or to grab a bite in the cafe.

Sania Maskatiya

Photo: Instagram @saniamaskatiya

This upscale brand works on a fresh new Eid collection each year, offering a variety of made-to-order pieces, as well as a wide range of ready-to-wear.

Head here for a luxe outfit in their signature luxe prints and embellishment, with a new range of cuts for the season.

Lal’s

Photo: Instagram @lalschocolates

Stock up on your favorite boxes of chocolates and Eid gifts as the chocolatier is offering a variety of treats packaged in festive patterns.

Also on offer are various sizes of hampers stocked with their range of confectionary and baked goods.

Sana Safinaz

Photo: Instagram @sanasafinazofficial

Featuring Pakistani actor Maya Ali as their muse this Eid, the brand is slowly releasing their Eid collection in stores and online.

Expect a wide range of formal and semi-formals in their signature style, along with fresh designs in shoes and homeware.

And Paper

Photo: Instagram @andpaper

This stationary brand is offering a range of new designs in time for Eidi gifting complete with wrapping paper and gift bags for a bespoke effect. Order through their Instagram page or head over to any of the Ensemble outlets.

Generation

Photo: Instagram @ generation_pk

This pioneering retail brand has also released its Eid collection, offering a semi-formal selection in their signature eastern style. Go here for their bright colors and imaginary cuts.