Local in focus: 5 personalized stationary brands on our radar

  • Personalized stationary and gifting cards have become popular of late, seeing as they add the perfect amount of sentiment and elevate the process of gifting
BR Life & Style Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 04:18pm
Photo: Instagram @justfolia
Photo: Instagram @justfolia

The festive season is almost upon us, and along with the usual stacks of wedding invitations one is about to be deluged with, there is also the matter of personalized stationary to take into account.

Personalized stationary and gifting cards have become popular of late, seeing as they add the perfect amount of sentiment and elevate the process of gifting.

A variety of creative processes such as raw paper, gold foiling, and calligraphy has raised the industry standard and brought forth many more businesses to the realm.

For those hosting events, a number of stationers also provide gift-wrapping and event decoration services.

Here is a selection of some on our radar.

Folia Creatives

Photo: Instagram @justfolia
Photo: Instagram @justfolia

Supremely aesthetic, this dreamy brand crafts readymade gift boxes for sweet treats, invitation cards on order as well as corporate packaging.

They also craft thematic gifting for destination weddings and birthday parties while the online shop features a variety of products from different local brands to gift with.

Prices begin at Rs600.

And Paper

Photo: Instagram @andpaperpk
Photo: Instagram @andpaperpk

This relatively new brand on the market offers small batch supplies of creative gift wrapping paper, boxes and bags, along with envelopes and personal stationary.

Expect bright florals and jungle themed paper as well as muted tones.

They are stocked at the owner’s store, Ensemble, for a quick pick-up.

Prices begin from Rs1000.

The Box Company

Photo: Instagram @theboxcompany_
Photo: Instagram @theboxcompany_

This popular brand offers boxed sets of personalized stationary in a wide variety of designs, patterns and sizes.

Their excellent packaging services are useful for weddings, corporate gifting, birthday parties or just for one-off events.

Prices begin at Rs.1000

Pep&Co

Photo: Instagram @pepxco
Photo: Instagram @pepxco

Popular for crafting thematic wedding favours and announcement packages, this bespoke brand also offers decoration for events, as well as personalized stationary.

They can be used for a turnkey operation to plan an event from start to finish as well as to outsource handcrafted gifts.

Prices begin at Rs1000.

Bokx An Ode

Photo: Instagram @bokxanode
Photo: Instagram @bokxanode

This luxury gifting and packaging service is best used for large events due to their finesse and expertise.

Expect luxuriously finished packaging, along with matching invitations, personalized stationary and much more.

Enquire within for bespoke pricing, accordingly.

Local in focus

