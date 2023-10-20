Local in focus: 5 ready-to-wear brands on our radar

As local brands in Pakistan continue to gain momentum, ready-to-wear has received a huge boost due to the advent of Covid, devaluation of the rupee and proliferation of retail outlets.

Established textile brands are now ramping up their selection to include outerwear, streetwear and leisure wear, while newer brands are cropping up in the online space offering expedited direct-to-consumer services.

All in all, consumers now have a relatively expanded retail landscape to indulge in, no doubt made more accessible by the ease of setting up an online business, tech-savvy youth, and local entrepreneurs noting the room for growth in the market.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar.

Outfitters

Photo: Instagram @outfitters_pk

A popular choice among Gen Z and millenials, this brand posits itself as a contemporary alternative to Zara and H&M, offering an extended selection of denim styles as well as more casual options for both men and women. They also stock accessories and fragrances and have both retail outlets as well as an online store.

The brand has a rotating seasonal selection of products and their young designers are quick to capitulate on global trends. A recent collection based on artist Edgar Degas’s works was particularly inventive.

The prices range from Rs700-7,000

Generation

Photo: Instagram @generation_pk

A classic for decades, this pioneering ready-to-wear label has stood the test of time amidst changing economic climates as well as shifting retail landscapes.

This retail chain continues to appeal to customers of all ages by offering affordable eastern and fusion options, staying true to their ethos of bright colours and earthy fabrics.

The brand also offers shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories in their signature style.

The prices range from Rs400-16,000

Sapphire West

Photo: Instagram @westbysapphire

A relatively new entrant to the market, West, introduced by the textile mill Sapphire, the brand has already amassed nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Offering affordable western options – albeit currently only for women – the brand offers a winter-wear selection as well as linen options for the summer months, as well as evening wear for the festive season. The newly-launched winter collection even offers parkas and faux fur coats.

The prices range from Rs1,000-17,000

Comodo

Photo: Instagram @comodofficial

A brand new streetwear brand, they offer excellent quality ready-to-wear for both men and women. Currently only offered online, the brand offers arty, quirky prints while their online catalogue showcases contemporary photography.

The prices range from Rs3,000-7,000

BeechTree

Photo: Instagram @thewaybybeechtree

BeechTree is another classic high street pret brand offering a range of affordable eastern and western selection for women, under a separate line, Absolute by Beech Tree. They have recently also introduced a lifestyle platform, The Way by BeechTree, offering accent furniture, artwork, stationary and clothing.

The label has also branched out into accessories including shoes and bags and has multiple retail outlets across Pakistan along with an online store.

Their prices range from Rs1,200-8,000