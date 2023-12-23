BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Local in focus: 5 spots for seasonal gifting

BR Life & Style Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 02:07pm
Photo: Viel Lifestyle
Photo: Viel Lifestyle

Since we are now in the midst of the festive season, weddings, anniversaries and the Christmas holidays are no doubt set to spur a flurry of gifting.

Add to the mix any visiting expats and festive homes to decorate, there are a whole slew of retail and online establishments set to cater to all such needs.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar.

Ensemble Home

Photo: Ensemble Home
Photo: Ensemble Home

Originating in Karachi, this brand has since expanded to Lahore and Islamabad and features a presence online. It houses a variety of local decoration, household, beauty, jewellery and clothing lines under one roof to facilitate one-stop shopping.

Check out their variety of local marble-ware designers, as well as servingware, candles and cushions. They also have a line of their own paper products, ready to wrap and package instore, as well as curated gift baskets.

Prices range from Rs1,000-50,000.

Allure Beauty

Photo: Allure Beauty
Photo: Allure Beauty

This beauty and fragrance store located on the ground floor of Dolmen Mall Clifton boasts a variety of luxury brands, not otherwise available. Shop here for Creed and Tom Ford, along with Huda Beauty and Bobby Brown without worrying about dupes.

Prices range from Rs1,000-200,000.

Koel Shop

Photo: Koel Shop
Photo: Koel Shop

This art gallery, boutique, cafe and lifestyle store has everything under one roof. The store is veteran art doyen Noorjehan Bilgrami’s ode to Karachi and traditional crafts – having pioneered the revival of hand-block printed fabrics in Pakistan.

The brand has since expanded into lifestyle products also. Shop here for homewares produced by skilled artisans, take in the classic block-printing techniques and experience the homegrown organic beauty line.

Prices range from Rs1,000-10,000.

Viel Lifestyle

Photo: Viel Lifestyle
Photo: Viel Lifestyle

A relatively new lifestyle brand on our radar, shop here for quirky, contemporary artworks, artisanal trays, furniture and servingware.

It is an online store and some bulky furniture items are made on order, so make sure you spare some time for that. Enquire within for individual pricing.

Creo Home

Photo: Creo Home
Photo: Creo Home

Another relatively new brand on our radar, this quirky home decoration brand is also stocked at Ensemble Home. Shop here for trays, tissue box holders, candlesticks, utensils and bookends.

For a wider range of their accessories, shop directly online.

Prices range from Rs4,000-85,000.

Also read:

Local in focus Ensemble Home Koel

Comments

1000 characters

Local in focus: 5 spots for seasonal gifting

WHT transactions: FBR implements new documentation system

Caretaker info minister reiterates general elections to be held on February 8

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

Surgery rules Noman Ali out of remaining Australia Tests

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Read more stories