Kisan cards will be issued to smallholders: CS

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that the decision to launch the Kisan card was taken in the Sindh Cabinet meeting.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the Kisan card he said Kisan cards will be issued to smallholders owning up to 12.5 acres of land. The Kisan Card offers several benefits to participating farmers. Cardholders will receive priority when purchasing wheat and the Kisan Card will also provide assistance in the event of natural disasters.

During the meeting, a review of databases from various departments including Revenue, Social Protection, Sindh People's Housing Foundation, and Agriculture was conducted. Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Agriculture to obtain the required data for the implementation of Kisan card within 15 days using all available databases.

Those who attended the meeting include Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unnar, CEO Sindh People's Housing Foundation Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, and other officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024