AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-26

FIA to file application for acquittal of journalists, apex court told

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would file an application before the trial court for the acquittal of journalists – Amir Mir, who was the information minister in the interim setup, and Imran Shafqat.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday, heard suo motu notice against the harassment of journalists by the FIA.

The FIA Cyber crime Wing had registered a case against the journalists under Sections 11, 13, 20, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, read with sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, the agency released them after they signed a personal bond.

The Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) have filed a constitutional petition through advocate Salahudin Ahmed requesting the Court to declare that the FIA notices to the journalists are in violation of articles 19, 19-A, 175, and 204 of the Constitution and ultra vires PECA 2016, and strike down the federation notification dated 16.1.2020.

The court reporters’ associations submitted that several of their members have received FIA’s notices. They said freedom of speech is the cornerstone of any democratic state governed under the rule of law. It is not merely a liberty inhering in the citizens of a free state. It is both an essential prerequisite to the meaningful exercise of the right to vote and a check against abuse or misuse of power by state institutions.

The federal government on 16.1.2024 constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under Section 30 of PECA 2016 comprising (i) Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing) FIA; (ii) Representative of IB (not below BS-20); (iii) Representative of ISI (not below BS-20); (iv) DIG ICT Police; (v) Representative of PTA (not below BS-20), and (vi) Any other co-opted member.

On 25.1.2024, the FIA issued notices under Section 160 CrPC to various persons in relation to numerous inquiries registered in different FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centres [‘CCRC’] all over Pakistan. The gist of allegations specified in the notices is “[e]xplicit and malicious campaign against Hon. Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan” and “derogatory remarks against the Superior Judiciary of Pakistan”. No further particulars are given nor is it mentioned what was allegedly stated by the persons to whom such notices are addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC FIA journalists apex court Amir Mir CJP Qazi Faez Isa Imran Shafqat

Comments

200 characters

FIA to file application for acquittal of journalists, apex court told

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories