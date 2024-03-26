PM felicitates Hindus on Holi festival

ISLAMABAD: The Hindu community in Pakistan and the world over is celebrating Holi on Monday.

The festival of colors is marked by an array of colorful events symbolizing the onset of the spring season. The joyous occasion signifies rejuvenation and victory of good over evil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his felicitations to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi festival. In a message, he said, “As Pakistanis, we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, and multi-religious characteristics of our society.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated the Hindu community of Pakistan and all over the world for celebrating Holi. He said PPP has always been striving for the rights of all citizens.