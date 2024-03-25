AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil, gas stocks drive positive momentum at PSX

BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 01:40pm

A positive momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 gained nearly 500 points, led by buying in index-heavy oil and gas stocks.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,617.45 level, an increase of 465.63 points or 0.71%.

Buying was witnessed across select sectors with OGDC, PPL, PSO, and SNGPL stocks in the green.

In a key development, it was reported that the Spring meetings 2024 of the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are scheduled on April 15-20, 2024 in Washington DC.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will lead the Pakistani delegation during the meetings, with climate finance, renewable energy, and food and water security under focus.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a mixed trend as the investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 335.36 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 65,151.83 points.

Globally, Asian shares dithered on Monday as investors worried US inflation data this week could derail the outlook for lower interest rates, while the risk of currency intervention from Japan stalled the yen’s decline for the moment.

China’s central bank also engineered a rally in the yuan after setting a firmer fix for the currency, nudging the dollar lower more broadly.

The main data event of the week will be US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday which is seen rising 0.3% in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%. Anything higher would be taken as a setback to hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, and just below eight-month highs, while Chinese blue chips added 0.23%.

This is an intra-day update

Gulf stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index KSE-100 index IMF and Pakistan KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters
Abdulqadeer Mar 25, 2024 02:27pm
$3000
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil, gas stocks drive positive momentum at PSX

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: foolproof security ordered by PM

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Read more stories