Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

ISLAMABAD: The Spring meetings 2024 of the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are scheduled on April 15-20, 2020 in Washington DC.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will lead the Pakistani delegation during the meetings. Pakistani delegation will also participate in a number of events/ meetings pertaining to global development agenda.

According to Economic Affairs Division, the following topics will be of Pakistan’s interest; (i) climate finance; (ii) clean/ green energy/ renewable energy; (iii) food and water security; (iv) public health (including nutrition); (v) Education (including technical & vocational education); (vi) poverty reduction/ social protection; (vii) youth and women empowerment; and (viii) trade, labour and development.

Economic Affairs Division has requested all the concerned Ministries/ Divisions to share comprehensive briefs, containing current status and issues, with talking points to be shared by March 25, 2024 for use/ discussion of Pakistan delegation during the meetings.

