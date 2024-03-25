AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-25

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Spring meetings 2024 of the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are scheduled on April 15-20, 2020 in Washington DC.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will lead the Pakistani delegation during the meetings. Pakistani delegation will also participate in a number of events/ meetings pertaining to global development agenda.

According to Economic Affairs Division, the following topics will be of Pakistan’s interest; (i) climate finance; (ii) clean/ green energy/ renewable energy; (iii) food and water security; (iv) public health (including nutrition); (v) Education (including technical & vocational education); (vi) poverty reduction/ social protection; (vii) youth and women empowerment; and (viii) trade, labour and development.

IMF, govt to hold talks on EFF next month: minister

Economic Affairs Division has requested all the concerned Ministries/ Divisions to share comprehensive briefs, containing current status and issues, with talking points to be shared by March 25, 2024 for use/ discussion of Pakistan delegation during the meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank IMF IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Muhammad Aurangze

Comments

200 characters

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories