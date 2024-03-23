ABL Exchange Co: SBP grants operational licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued “Licence for commencement of operations” to ABL Exchange (Private) Limited.
This was informed by ABL in a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued “Licence for commencement of operations” to ABL Exchange (Private) Limited.
This was informed by ABL in a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
LSE Propetech / Mar 23
LSE Propetech Limited(LSEPL)
|
5.38
▲ 1.00 (22.83%)
|
Mod.Al-Mali / Mar 23
Modaraba Al-Mali(MODAM)
|
5.47
▲ 1.00 (22.37%)
|
Ist.Dawood Bank / Mar 23
First Dawood Investment Bank Limited(FDIBL)
|
3.08
▲ 0.47 (18.01%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Mar 23
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
7.39
▲ 1.00 (15.65%)
|
Universal Ins. / Mar 23
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
6.45
▲ 0.69 (11.98%)
|
Pak Reinsurance / Mar 23
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited(PAKRI)
|
12.08
▲ 1.00 (9.03%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Mar 23
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
12.85
▲ 1.00 (8.44%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Mar 23
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
9.80
▲ 0.74 (8.17%)
|
Invest Bank / Mar 23
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.60
▲ 0.12 (8.11%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Mar 23
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
27.61
▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Bank of Khyber / Mar 23
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
12.50
▼ -2.35 (-15.82%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Mar 23
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.68
▼ -1.00 (-11.52%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Mar 23
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
13.39
▼ -1.09 (-7.53%)
|
Khyber Textile / Mar 23
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
612.53
▼ -49.66 (-7.50%)
|
MetaTech. / Mar 23
MetaTech Trading Limited(META)
|
14.05
▼ -1.14 (-7.50%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Mar 23
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
37.93
▼ -3.07 (-7.49%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Mar 23
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.86
▼ -0.14 (-7.00%)
|
United Brands / Mar 23
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
12.65
▼ -0.95 (-6.99%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Mar 23
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
5.80
▼ -0.40 (-6.45%)
|
Buxly Paints / Mar 23
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
85.50
▼ -5.82 (-6.37%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.T.C.L. / Mar 23
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
52,870,619
▼ -0.59
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 23
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
45,010,786
▲ 0.17
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 23
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
41,915,000
▲ 0.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
34,431,573
▼ -0.05
|
Gul Ahmed / Mar 23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited(GATM)
|
20,893,409
▼ -0.35
|
The Organic Meat / Mar 23
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
17,997,500
▼ -1.16
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
17,982,801
▼ -0.07
|
Kohinoor Spining / Mar 23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
17,829,500
▼ -0.19
|
Telecard Limited / Mar 23
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
14,258,204
▼ -0.26
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 23
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
14,166,561
▼ -0.12
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 22
|
278.56
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 22
|
278.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 22
|
151.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 22
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 22
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Mar 22
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 22
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 22
|
5234.18
|
India Sensex / Mar 22
|
72831.94
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 22
|
40888.43
|
Nasdaq / Mar 22
|
16428.82
|
Hang Seng / Mar 22
|
16499.47
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 22
|
7930.92
|
Dow Jones / Mar 22
|
39475.90
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 22
|
18205.94
|
France CAC40 / Mar 22
|
8151.92
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 22
|
80.63
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 22
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 22
|
193030
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 22
|
2165.44
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 22
|
91.53
Comments