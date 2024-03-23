Gold, silver decline

KARACHI: The local gold market on Friday saw a slump with silver falling slightly, following the global bullion downtrend, traders said.

The yellow metal lost Rs4200 and Rs3600 to settle for Rs228200 per tola and Rs195645 per 10 grams, respectively.

Down by $40, gold value reduced to $2185 per ounce on the world market, with the local market adding a $20 premium for its deals.

Silver prices inched down by Rs20 and Rs17.15 to reach 2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams, respectively. Traders quoted the international silver prices for $24.60 per ounce.

