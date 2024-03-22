AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 05:22pm

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday called for “aggressive financing” for nuclear energy projects, saying nuclear energy was “safe and cost-effective” and could be a sustainable climate tool.

In a video message issued on the sidelines of the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Dar said Pakistan extended support to the summit organised by Belgium government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Nuclear energy is safe and cost-effective,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan already had nuclear energy capacity of more than 3,500 megawatts and another nuclear power plant named Chashma C-5 was being built with the cooperation of China.

The foreign minister apprised that many heads of delegations in the summit urged that the international financial institutions (IFI) and multilateral development institutions should consider financing nuclear energy projects, especially in the developing countries.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dar said he had meetings with the delegations of Turkiye, China, UAE, and Azerbaijan.

Dar meets IAEA DG

FM Ishaq Dar met IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossion on the sidelines of the summit.

During the meeting, the foreign minister appreciated IAEA’s role in enhancing uses of nuclear technology and for organising the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit. He highlighted that as a founder member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Agency’s work.

FM also highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in combating climate change and Pakistan’s desire to enhance share of nuclear energy in the energy mix.

Dar stressed that the international financial institutions and banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieving zero emissions goals.

‘Dar’s participlation to increase collaboration with IAEA’

Earlier, the foreign office had said that Dar’s participation in the summit would contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with the IAEA and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

On Thursday, leaders from around the world gathered at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing the global challenges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and boost economic development.

