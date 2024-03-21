AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Nuclear Energy Summit at Brussels: Dar’s participation to increase collaboration with IAEA: FO

Published 21 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today (Thursday) will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

“Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is traveling to participate in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on 21 March 2024,” Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Besides participating in the Summit, Foreign Minister Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of participating countries.

“The foreign minister’s participation in the Summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” it added.

Leaders from around the world will gather at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing the global challenges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and boost economic development.

