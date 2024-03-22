Dar meets IAEA DG in Brussels

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Friday met International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossion the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The foreign minister appreciated IAEA’s role in enhancing peaceful uses of nuclear technology and for organizing the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit. He highlighted that as a founder member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Agency’s work.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in combating climate change and Pakistan’s desire to enhance share of nuclear energy in the energy mix. He also underscored the importance of technical cooperation work of the Agency to which Pakistan is also making significant contribution.

Foreign Minister Dar stressed that the international financial institutions and banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieving zero emissions goals. He urged IAEA to continue its role in sensitizing the world about the importance of nuclear energy as a clean source.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024