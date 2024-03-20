AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Dar will represent Pakistan in Nuclear Energy Summit

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will represent Pakistan in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels from 21-22 March 2024. In his maiden visit as Foreign Minister, Dar will leave for Brussels today (Wednesday) after a stopover in London.

From Wednesday, sources said that Foreign Minister Dar will lead Pakistanâ€™s delegation at the two-day Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

Leaders from around the world will gather at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing the global challenges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, enhance energy security and boost economic development.

Hosted jointly by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, the Summit will take place on 21-22 March 2024. Co-chaired by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, it will be the highest-level meeting exclusively focused on the topic of nuclear energy, which is attracting growing interest from many countries because it can both help to cut the consumption of fossil fuels while meeting rising demand for low-carbon dispatchable electricity.

