Thatta water supply case: President Zardari entitled to immunity, court told

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel told the Accountability Court hearing Thatta water supply case against Zardari and 14 others that his client, who was recently elected to the post of president, was entitled to presidential immunity.

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case regarding the award of an illegal contract of Thatta water supply to Harish issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Zardari’s plea seeking presidential immunity and adjournedthe case till April 22.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel Arshad Tabraiz filed an application seeking presidential immunity for the client.

Zardari is entitled to presidential immunity and the immunity shields President Zardari from further proceedings in the Thatta water supply case.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned the hearing till April 22.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with the Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference.

Also, AshfaqLeghari and in-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto had not been mentioned in the interim reference.

