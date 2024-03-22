Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,051 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,985 tonnes of import cargo and 56,066 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,985 comprised of 22,273 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,124 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,283 tonnes of Wheat & 25,305 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 56,066 comprised of 46,605 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,931 tonnes of Cement & 6,400 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5147 containers comprising of 1724 containers import and 3423 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 302 of 20’s and 587 of 40’s loaded while 150 of 20’s and 49 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 975 of 20’s and 912 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Ami, Jolly Clivia, Sm Tianjin, Vancover & Esl Nhava Sheva berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, One Matrix, Jolly Clivia, Ningbo Express, Xin Ning Bo, Eastern Camellia & Dolce Vita sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Kano and Uog Sparta left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Gaschem Leda, Maersk Kinloss and Beteleurare expected to sail on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 165,823 tonnes, comprising 119,716 tonnes imports cargo and 46,107 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,567 Containers (1,866 TEUs Imports and 1,701 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bolan and Patreas & another ship, APL Southampton carrying Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today, 21st March, while another containers ship, Al-Safat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 22nd March, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024