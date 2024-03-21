AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 21, 2024
World

EU leaders will call for sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, Borrell says

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 07:49pm

BRUSSELS: EU leaders will call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza at their summit in Brussels on Thursday, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“Today the Council goes much further,” than in previous months, Borrell said before the summit.

“Asking for a sustainable ceasefire, certainly asking also for the freedom of hostages, but showing a strong concern for the situation of the people in Gaza, which is unacceptable.”

Majority EU countries call for ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza, says EU top diplomat Borrell

Borrell called on Israel to make sure more aid reaches Gaza and said he hoped EU leaders would do the same.

“They are starving. So I hope that the council will send a strong message to Israel, stop blocking, stop preventing the food to come into Gaza and take care of the civilians,” he said.

“Certainly Israel has the right to defend, (but) not to revenge.”

