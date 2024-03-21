AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
ECB plans greater use of escalation powers with banks: Buch

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 01:29pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank plans to be more aggressive this year in escalating problems with lenders that fail to comply with its expectations and may penalize banks more often, ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch said on Thursday.

“This year, we will intensify the use of escalation mechanisms to ensure that supervisory findings are addressed and deficiencies are remedied by banks,” Buch told a European Parliament committee hearing in Brussels.

Bank of England to hold rate despite slowing inflation

“We also envisage the use of periodic penalty payments should supervised entities fail to comply with the requirements,” Buch added.

European Central Bank Claudia Buch

