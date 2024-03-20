AIRLINK 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.58%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-13.54%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HBL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
HUBC 117.77 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.62%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.45%)
MLCF 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.27%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.72%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 42.4 (0.63%)
BR30 22,797 Increased By 150.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,930 Increased By 426.9 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,840 Increased By 119.5 (0.55%)
Mar 20, 2024
Markets

Soybeans tick up on short-covering, wheat near one-week high

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:31am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as unwinding of short positions by traders supported the market, while wheat firmed on worries over supplies from the Black Sea region. Corn lost ground.

China Jan-Feb soybean imports fall to 5-year low

Fundamentals

  • The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $11.86-1/2 a bushel, as of 0004 GMT. Wheat rose 0.1% to $5.53-1/4 a bushel, hovering near a one-week high hit on Tuesday, while corn fell 0.1% to $4.39-1/4 a bushel.

  • The soybean market is being supported by short-covering ahead of the US March 28 Prospective Plantings and quarterly stocks reports, which have a history of jolting markets.

  • Overall, strong crop prospects in South America are limiting the upside potential in prices.

  • Brazil’s soybean harvest reached 63% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week and just ahead of 62% seen a year earlier.

  • Russian attacks on Ukrainian agriculture infrastructure over the weekend revived worries about disruption to massive grain exports through the Black Sea. Huge supplies of cheap Russian wheat continue to hang over the market.

  • Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said.

