May 9 mayhem: ATC issues arrest warrants for KP CM, 11 PTI leaders

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 11 other PTI leaders in cases relating May 9 mayhem.

According to details, the ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif directed to produce the accused before the court on April 2.

The accused have been named in the light of 164 statements of Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Umar Tanveer Butt.

The ATC has issued the warrants of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Shabbir Awan, Shehbaz Gill, Musrrat Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Dr Shireen Mazari, and Shibli Faraz.

It is worth to mention here that the PTI leaders were accused of damaging 15 offices, metro bus station, and government property during the May 9 protests.