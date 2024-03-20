KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,502.60 High: 65,624.73 Low: 64,940.18 Net Change: 612.09 Volume (000): 162,244 Value (000): 12,438,714 Makt Cap (000) 2,105,749,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,614.76 NET CH (+) 173.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,480.35 NET CH (-) 38.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,570.03 NET CH (+) 147.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,382.01 NET CH (-) 35.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,148.74 NET CH (+) 43.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,775.51 NET CH (+) 22.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- MARCH -2024 ====================================

