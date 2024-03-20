Markets Print 2024-03-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,502.60
High: 65,624.73
Low: 64,940.18
Net Change: 612.09
Volume (000): 162,244
Value (000): 12,438,714
Makt Cap (000) 2,105,749,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,614.76
NET CH (+) 173.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,480.35
NET CH (-) 38.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,570.03
NET CH (+) 147.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,382.01
NET CH (-) 35.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,148.74
NET CH (+) 43.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,775.51
NET CH (+) 22.84
------------------------------------
As on: 19- MARCH -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments