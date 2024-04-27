AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
WEF moot: PM Shehbaz to depart for Saudi Arabia today

  • Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will accompany the PM
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2024 Updated April 27, 2024 02:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart on Saturday for Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a press release said that the WEF meeting will be held on April 28-29.

“The invitation has been extended by HRH Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF,” the FO said.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will accompany the PM along with a high level delegation.

The statement further said that the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape.

PM to visit KSA from 28th

“The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.”

PM Shehbaz and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event, the FO concluded.

