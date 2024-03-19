AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
PTI’s Marwat records his statement before FIA team

Fazal Sher Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat on Monday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an inquiry regarding leveling of serious allegations on social media platforms. The FIA Cybercrime Wing had summoned Marwat about an inquiry regarding a tweet following a complaint registered by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Barrister Aqeel Malik.

Marwat, talking to the media after appearing before FIA’s team, said that he appeared before the Additional Director Cybercrime Wing along with his team. The FIA team questioned him in his tweet, in which, he [Marwat] claimed that he was the target of a plot orchestrated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said that he produced the evidence regarding his claim to the agency’s team. He said that he narrated the whole story regarding getting the evidence about the assassination attempt against him.

A person who is involved in different crimes has fled abroad and is living in Dubai for the last 15 years. The criminal who is living in Dubai was allegedly contacted by some people on behalf of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Marwat said while quoting the contract killer.

