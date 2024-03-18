BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 16 and March 17, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Seven Pak army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack
Read here for details.
- Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector
Read here for details.
- SBP says no plan to introduce polymer banknote series
Read here for details.
- Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Awais Leghari made power minister, Musadik to continue as petroleum czar
Read here for details.
- Air Chief given one-year extension
Read here for details.
Comments