AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP says no plan to introduce polymer banknote series

BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2024 05:15pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday “categorically” denied news reports regarding the issuance of polymer (plastic) banknote series.

“SBP strongly refutes the reports as baseless and without substance,” the central bank said.

The response comes amid reports that the SBP plans to introduce new plastic currency notes to tackle counterfeit money.

“There is no such plan or suggestion currently under consideration regarding change in the substrate of banknotes from paper to polymer,” the SBP said in a statement.

The central bank said it uses cotton-based paper substrate, which is manufactured locally by the Security Papers Limited, using primarily local raw materials.

Several countries have introduced polymer banknotes into circulation, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Nigeria, New Zealand, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

According to various researches, polymer banknotes offer several advantages over traditional paper notes, including increased durability, resistance to counterfeiting, and reduced environmental impact.

Earlier this week, few misprinted currency notes of Rs 1,000/ were found in fresh packets delivered to a bank branch on Tuesday.

On this issue, SBP explained that despite all and multiple quality checks, few of the misprinted banknotes are likely to reach banks or the public.

Internal controls are being further improved to avoid this type of incident in future”, it added.

Production processes of such large magnitude are prone to some imperfections. Therefore, there is a possibility that in-spite of all quality checks, certain pieces of misprinted banknotes may end up with banks or public, the central bank added.

SBP Currency notes Pakistan currency notes polymer currency notes plastic currency SBP plastic currency polymer banknotes series plastic currency notes

Comments

200 characters

SBP says no plan to introduce polymer banknote series

Seven Pak army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,050 in Pakistan

First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

Crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy rebounds as tourists return

India to begin voting on April 19 in world’s largest election

US envoy, PM discuss private sector-led growth

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories