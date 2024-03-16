Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for Pakistan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman reaffirmed his country's full support for Pakistan on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a congratulatory telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said both the countries enjoy close brotherly relations.

The Crown Prince felicitated the Prime Minister on his re-election. The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings sent by him immediately after he had assumed the office.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and wellbeing of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

He said the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the Saudi King and the Crown Prince.

The Prime Minister also wished a blessed month of Ramadan to the Saudi leadership as well as the Saudi people, and prayed that this holy month brings peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries have always stood together through thick and thin.

He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience, saying the people of Pakistan are waiting to accord a very warm welcome to him.

The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments.

Later, in a post on his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his keenness to work closely with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to transform deep-rooted and historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his government’s priority was to transform the time-tested Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a mutually beneficial, strategic and economic partnership, with a focus on attracting Saudi investment for bankable projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him, thanked Saudi authorities for expanding the scope of the “Road to Makkah” initiative, that would facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

He thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for their kind wishes on his re-election as prime minister.

In a related development, Saudi Arabia announced relief measures for calamity-hit Gwadar as hundreds of houses were damaged due to torrential rains in the port city.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky visited Balochistan and announced relief measures for the people of Gwadar.