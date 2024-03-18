Air Chief given one-year extension

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, weeks after taking over as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday gave Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu one-year service extension.

The prime minister has sent the summary to President Asif Ali Zardari, proposing the extension of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s tenure by one-year.

Sidhu, who had taken over as 16th chief of air staff on March 16, 2021 was set to retire today (Monday) after reaching the age of superannuation, will now retire on March 18, 2025.

Extending the service of a retiring chief of the country’s military has a history as old as Pakistan itself as six army chiefs in the past had either extended their period of service upon reaching the age of retirement, or their term was extended by the then-governments.

However, the air chiefs always opted to go home after completing their three-year tenure.

Air Chief Sidhu becomes the first air chief in history of PAF who was given one-year extension in service.

