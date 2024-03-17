Awais Leghari made power minister, Musadik to continue as petroleum czar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assigned the portfolio of Power to Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari in place of the Ministry of Railways.

In a notification shared by the Cabinet Division, it was revealed that Musadik Masood Malik, who had recently taken charge of the additional portfolio of Power, would be replaced by Leghari.

However, Malik will continue serving as Federal Minister for Petroleum.

President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

The cabinet under Shehbaz-led government took oath earlier this month. It includes Khawaja Muhammad Asif as defense minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar as foreign minister, and Muhammad Aurangzeb as finance minister.

Leghari was earlier made the Minister for Railways, but the prime minister today changed his porfolio.