We salute our soldiers

This is apropos a letter to the Editor “Terrorism in Pakistan: Iran can be a solution?” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In my view, the writer is spot on. Yes, Iran can be approached to exert its influence on Afghanistan in order to seek a viable solution to the terrorism problem. But first things first, the whole nation stands in solidarity with our armed forces.

Yesterday, the funeral prayers of two army officers, who were among seven martyred on Saturday in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in North Waziristan, were offered.

No doubt, such acts of valor on the part of our soldiers stand as a glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the territorial integrity of the country.

It is important to note that the funeral prayers for these martyrs of Pakistan Army were attended among others by President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Joint Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, foreign minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Gen Asim Munir and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Such participation, in my view, clearly shows the new government’s approach to the challenge of terrorism.

In his remarks, the President of Pakistan seems to have sent a strong message across by saying that “Pakistan has decided that whoever will enter our borders, homes or country and commit terror, we will respond to them strongly, regardless of who it is or from which country”.

In other words, the state of Pakistan has declared that Pakistan won’t take such incidents of terrorism lying down. The current situation in relation to the growing incidents of terrorism require us to show no complacency in relation to the national security.

Each and everybody is required to pull his socks up. The governments, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) in KPK, need to articulate a comprehensive plan of action in order to deal with the challenge of terrorism with a renewed vigor.

Needless to say, terrorism does hurt, among other things, the prospects of foreign investment in the country. Hence the need for taking all the necessary steps, including seeking help from Iran in relation to the increasingly hostile conduct of the rulers in Kabul towards Pakistan.

Shahid Ahmad Siddiqui (Karachi)

