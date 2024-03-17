Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the adoption of the resolution titled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” by the United Nations General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which designated 15th of March as the International Day to combat Islamophobia, an official statement said.

Islamophobia: Experts for informed dialogue, proactive steps

The General Assembly has condemned the incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence against Muslims as manifested in the increasing number of incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks on mosques, sites and shrines and other acts of religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred and violence against Muslims, the statement added.

The General assembly has also called upon the member states to take legislative and policy measures to combat religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred, incitement to violence and violence against Muslims, the statement said.

Pakistan welcomes the General Assembly’s call for the appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia, according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024