Vinicius Jr calls on UEFA to punish Atletico fans for alleged racist abuse

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Vinicius Jr called on UEFA to punish Atletico Madrid fans for alleged racist chanting ahead of their team’s Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

A video posted on social media appears to show Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid chanting racist abuse targeting the Real Madrid forward.

“I hope you’ve already thought about their punishment Champions League, UEFA,” Vinicius said on social media platform X on Thursday.

“It’s a sad reality this happens even at matches I’m not at.”

The Real Madrid winger has been the target of racist abuse on a number of occasions, sparking a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee.

UEFA president Ceferin won’t seek re-election in 2027

“If the chants took place within the stadium or its precinct, then the disciplinary body will assess reports from the match,” a UEFA spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on March 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the Real Madrid forward.

UEFA Inter Milan Vinicius Jr Atletico

