Hearing on post-arrest bail plea of journalist Asad Toor adjourned

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing on the post-arrest bail plea of journalist Asad Toor in a case about an online campaign against the judiciary due to the absence of the special prosecutor.

Special judge central Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the case, issued directives that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Syed Ashfaq Hussain, ensure his presence during the next hearing to be held on March 18. If the prosecutor failed to appear then the court decide on post-arrest bail application, the judge further said.

Toor’s counsel Hadi Ali, while arguing before the court, said that his client had received FIA’s notice and then a case had been registered against him. His client is a journalist and the only objective of this case is to suppress his voice, he said, adding that the record of Toor is clear and he is the breadwinner for his mother.

FIA special prosecutor Syed Ashfaq Hussian did not appear before the court.

Another prosecutor told the court that the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case is ill, therefore, the record of the case has not been produced before the court.

The judge told the FIA prosecutor to start the argument and then the hearing of the case adjourned till Monday.

The judge said that the special prosecutor ensures his presence during the hearing, otherwise, he will decide the petition. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 18.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024