Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 194,071 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,654 tonnes of import cargo and 66,417 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,654 comprised of 70,635 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,153 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,451 tonnes of Lentils, 26,415 tonnes of Wheat & 3,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 66,417 comprised of 47,402 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,635 tonnes of Talc Powder & 17,380 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8239 containers comprising of 4910 containers import and 3329 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1498 of 20’s and 1583 of 40’s loaded while 52 of 20’s and 97 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1265 of 20’s and 397 of 40’s loaded containers while 30 of 20’s and 620 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Xin Quan Zhou, Green Ace, Gfs Giselle, Msc Spring III & Hafnia Shanghai berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, CmaCgm Nabucco, X-Press Pisces, Chemtrans Ionian, Aikaterini & Bow Cedar sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Olympia, Maersk Cape Town and Rhine left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Eagle and Khairpur are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 168,741 tonnes, comprising 132,836 tonnes imports cargo and 35,905 tonnes export cargo carried in 3039 Containers (1464 TEUs Imports and 1575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Grammy Brava and FSM & five more ships, Athenian,MSC Rowan, CP Shenzhen, Silver Zoeand Al Rayyan carrying General Cargo, LPG Containers, Coal, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL, MW-2, QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EETL on Thursday, 14th March, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024