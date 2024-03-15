KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 14, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.61 281.26 AED 75.72 76.44
EURO 303.25 306.20 SAR 73.96 74.66
GBP 354.89 358.27 INTERBANK 278.90 279.00
JPY 1.85 1.88
=========================================================================
