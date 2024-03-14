Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

After two days of heavy selling pressure, the KSE-100 gained on value-hunting as investors cherry-picked holdings, pushing the benchmark index beyond 65,000 level with a gain of over 1,000 points on Thursday.

The KSE-100 had been under pressure this week, falling over 1,700 points over Tuesday and Wednesday, a decline that spurred buying interest during the session today.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 settled at 65,064.26 after an increase of 1,015.82 points or 1.59%.

Buying interest was mostly seen in auto and refineries with cement and food sectors also in the limelight.