AIRLINK 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.18%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.3%)
DFML 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.94%)
DGKC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.13%)
FCCL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.54%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 115.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.63%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.31%)
PAEL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
PPL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.37%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.06%)
PTC 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.36%)
SEARL 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.95%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.1%)
SSGC 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.42%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.54%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
BR100 6,653 Increased By 57.8 (0.88%)
BR30 22,477 Increased By 363.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 64,443 Increased By 394.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 21,513 Increased By 49.2 (0.23%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 13, 2024
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 09:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Second review of SBA with IMF to begin from March 14: Ministry of Finance

Read here for details.

  • Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

Read here for details.

  • Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Bahrain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

