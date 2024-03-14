Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Second review of SBA with IMF to begin from March 14: Ministry of Finance

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Pakistan, Bahrain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

