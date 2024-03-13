PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made on Wednesday a surprise visit to various utility stores in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

The visit was to review the distribution of the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Relief Package.

The PM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the people who come to get the Ramazan package do not face any kind of difficulty, as per Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz increased the allocation of the ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ from Rs 7.5 billion to Rs 12.5 billion to provide relief to the inflation-hit people during the holy month.

In addition to increasing the size of the Ramazan relief package, he also directed to broaden the scope of the relief package, according to the PM Office.

Besides, the utility stores and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), mobile units will also provide food items at low prices under this package.

The premier also directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible.

Initially, 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centres will be established for this purpose.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, out of a total 6.47 million beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Ramazan Nigheban package, over one million families have so far received hampers under this package.