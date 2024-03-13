AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
Pakistan, Bahrain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

  • No relief for Palestinians in Ramazan as fresh bombardments could be heard in southern Gaza
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 10:04pm

Pakistan and Bahrain have called for an immediate ceasefire in war-torn Gaza and urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, particularly during the month of Ramazan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The demand was raised during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Gaza’s deadliest war showed no signs of abating as the Muslim holy month of Ramazan began amid a gruelling humanitarian crisis that pushed much of the territory to the brink of starvation.

Ramazan brings no relief as Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza

Israel’s air and ground aggression on blockaded Gaza has killed more than 31,000 people and wounded over 71,500, according to Gaza health authorities.

The offensive has flattened much of Gaza and displaced most of its 2.3 million population, one-quarter of whom the UN says are a step away from famine.

Meanwhile, a Spanish aid boat was en route to Gaza on Wednesday, opening a new maritime corridor intended to allow deliveries of desperately needed food to the Palestinian territory ravaged by months of aggression by Israel, AFP reported.

Outside hospital: Israeli forces kill another two Palestinians in West Bank

In a sign of worsening humanitarian conditions, the territory’s health ministry says 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children.

A weeks-long diplomatic push had sought to bring about a ceasefire and increase aid deliveries before the start of Ramazan, but key mediator Qatar said Tuesday that the warring sides were not close to striking a deal.

Fresh bombardments could be heard in southern Gaza, an AFP journalist said early Wednesday, and the health ministry reported another 70 people killed in overnight strikes.

