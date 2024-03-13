AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

  • Remarks come during finance minister's first visit to FBR, statement says govt looking at wholesale/retail, real estate, and agriculture sectors to broaden its tax base
BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2024 03:55pm

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government is considering strategies to broaden the tax base by incorporating wholesale/retail, real estate, and agriculture sectors into the tax framework.

The remarks came during Aurangzeb’s first visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters in Islamabad today, where the finance minister held an introductory meeting with the FBR board members to discuss the board’s performance and future initiatives, read a statement released by the Finance Division on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb stressed on urgent need for digitising the FBR, to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the authority in tax collection.

“These initiatives would focus on enhancing tax collection through improved FBR governance, comprehensive documentation of the economy, and full-scale digitisation,” it said.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb stated digitisation is a means to an end and implementing digital solutions is pivotal to modernizing our tax administration. He said that by leveraging technology and enhancing transparency, we can build a more equitable tax system that fosters economic growth and benefits all citizens.

“The meeting concluded with a firm commitment from both sides to work towards promoting the welfare of the Pakistani people. Minister Aurangzeb praised the dedication of the FBR team and pledged the government’s full support in implementing transformative measures.

“The Finance Minister’s visit to the FBR Headquarters underscores the government’s dedication to strengthening fiscal governance and promoting economic prosperity in Pakistan,” read the statement.

Earlier, Aurangzeb, told a select group of journalists, that Pakistan is eager to negotiate a larger and the longert Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to achieve macroeconomic stability in the country.

