AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

  • 8,036 new Pakistani businesses joined the emirate's chamber in 2023, second-highest in terms of new, non-UAE businesses
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 08:15pm

Pakistani investors came in second in a ranking of nationalities of new non-UAE businesses joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the chamber said it welcomed 8,036 new Pakistani businesses in 2023, “a remarkable growth rate of 71.2% compared to the previous year.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Meanwhile, India came in top place, with 15,481 Indian-owned companies joining the chamber last year, a year-over-year increase of 38%. In third place was Egypt, with 4,837 new members, up 63.2% from the previous year.

Dubai cuts work visa processing time from 30 days to just 5

Companies from Syria, the UK and Bangladesh rounded off the top 5 ranking.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai has consistently attracted foreign direct investment from many different nations and sectors, underlining the diversity of the emirate’s business environment and its broad economic appeal as a global business destination.”

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

“The remarkable increase in the diversity of nationalities represented among the owners of member companies reflects Dubai’s growing prominence within the global business landscape, especially since the announcement of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).” he added.

The agenda aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade, and reinforce its position amongst the world’s top global cities.

Dubai’s economy shows no signs of slowing even as world ’contends with uncertainty, subdued growth

The majority (44%) of new companies that registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2023 operate within the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles sector. This was followed by real estate, renting, and business activities sectors.

The construction sector ranked third with 8.3% of total new companies, while the transport, storage, and communications sector came fourth.

2023: Pakistanis remain among top 10 buyers of Dubai property, Indians top list

Earlier, the Chambers had revealed that a total of 67,222 new companies became members in 2023 - the highest number during any year in its history, representing year-over-year growth of 20 percent.

uae MENA Dubai dubai chamber of commerce

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Another day of pressure: KSE-100 falls over 1% as market divided over monetary policy announcement

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

PM Shehbaz assured facilitation on meeting with Imran Khan: CM Gandapur

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

ECP finalises arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections on Thursday

Read more stories