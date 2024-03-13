Soybeans edge lower despite Brazilian crop downgrade

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, although they hovered near one-month highs after Brazil’s crop agency cut production forecasts for the country, testing speculative investors who have bet heavily on further price drop.

China Jan-Feb soybean imports fall to 5-year low

Corn futures were flat and wheat futures edged higher, after fallen on Monday to their lowest since August 2020 amid lower Russian export prices and cancelled US sales.

Fundamentals