Cathay Pacific posts first annual profit in four years

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways reported on Wednesday a HK$9.79 billion ($1.25 billion) profit for 2023, its first annual profit in four years, and said it aims to reach 80% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of this year.

Cathay is embarking on a massive recruitment drive as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in heavy losses for Hong Kong’s flagship airline.