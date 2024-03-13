AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.1%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.03%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.13%)
PIAA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
SNGP 63.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,699 Increased By 7.6 (0.11%)
BR30 22,610 Increased By 35.4 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,881 Increased By 79.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 21,720 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.13%)
Cathay Pacific posts first annual profit in four years

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 10:23am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways reported on Wednesday a HK$9.79 billion ($1.25 billion) profit for 2023, its first annual profit in four years, and said it aims to reach 80% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of this year.

Cathay Pacific needs to address capacity issues, Hong Kong leader says

Cathay is embarking on a massive recruitment drive as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in heavy losses for Hong Kong’s flagship airline.

