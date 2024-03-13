AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.94%)
OGDC 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.46%)
PIAA 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
PTC 13.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
SNGP 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,699 Increased By 7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By 31.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 64,856 Increased By 54.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 21,712 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar steadies as traders weigh hotter-than-expected inflation

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 09:55am

TOKYO: The US dollar held steady against a handful of rival currencies on Wednesday, as traders weighed what impact hotter-than-expected inflation data could have on chances of an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s June meeting.

The US consumer price index (CPI) increased solidly in February, beating forecasts and suggesting some stickiness in inflation.

Although the CPI rose 0.4% in February in line with forecasts, a 3.2% year-on-year gain came in just ahead of an expected 3.1% increase.

Core figures also topped estimates. That has left analysts wondering whether the Fed will have sufficient data to justify more than a couple of rate cuts all year.

Still, market expectations for rate cuts to begin at the Fed’s June 11-12 meeting have eased only a touch to about a 67% likelihood versus 71% earlier in the week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

“(Fed Chair) Powell might now regret speaking of cuts during his testimony last week, as I suspect it explains why Fed Fund futures are still pricing in a June cut,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“As the US dollar handed back most of its post-CPI gains, I suspect the rebound in the US yield curve provides the more accurate picture; a June cut is less likely.”

US dollar gains after inflation data

Still, with many of the greenback’s peer currencies holding close to flat, it suggests traders are taking the latest data in stride, he added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, was little changed at 102.91. Attention now turns to US retail sales, an indication of consumer spending which has been resilient so far, and producer prices due out later this week.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.15% to 147.43, giving the Japanese currency some relief after it saw its biggest fall in a month on Tuesday following Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s slightly bleaker assessment of the nation’s economy.

Traders are now looking to the initial estimates of spring wage negotiations to be announced on Friday, which will be crucial for the BOJ’s policy calculations on whether to exit negative interest rates at its meeting on March 18-19.

The country’s largest trade union confederation has demanded pay rises of 5.85% this year, surpassing 5% for the first time in 30 years.

Elsewhere, analysts expect the European Central Bank to announce on Wednesday the outcome of discussions on the Eurosystem’s operational framework review, which has kept rates at zero or lower and flooded banks with cash via bond purchases and loans.

The euro was mostly flat at $1.0925, and so was sterling at $1.2793.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.58% at $71,478.00, remaining below the record high set on Monday.

Ether rose 0.82% to $3,983.30, not far from Tuesday’s peak of $4,095.40, its highest since 2021.

Euro Yuan Yen Federal Reserve European Central Bank US dollar South Korean won US Consumer Price Index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar steadies as traders weigh hotter-than-expected inflation

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories