AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistan’s Oscar entry, Cannes Title ‘In Flames,’ unveils new trailer

  • Film is set to release in North America on April 12
BR Life & Style Published 12 Mar, 2024 02:17pm

Zarrar Kahn’s psychological thriller film ‘In Flames’ unveiled a trailer on Tuesday, ahead of its North American theatrical release.

The trailer was released on the film’s official Instagram account. The film was Pakistan’s entry to the Oscars’ for the international category, but did not make the shortlist.

Kahn said, “It’s been an incredible journey sharing ‘In Flames’ with festival audiences across the world, and I’m so excited for the film to finally be starting its theatrical run in North America,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Pakistan’s ‘In Flames’ misses the cut for Oscars

‘In Flames’ follows Mariam who lives with her younger brother and their mother, Fariha in Karachi. When Mariam’s maternal grandfather passes, a mother and daughter’s precarious existence is ripped apart by figures from their past.

Variety reviewed the film, calling it “a ghostly parable about Pakistan’s insidious patriarchal order”. It added how “it finely straddles the line between a bold genre exercise and a bruising portrait of contemporary Pakistan to deliver a welcome story about resistance and resilience.”

The film also premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight Selection in Cannes last year and the Red Sea International Film Festival, where it won the top prize.

Cannes Oscars The Academy Awards

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Oscar entry, Cannes Title ‘In Flames,’ unveils new trailer

Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Amid economic challenges, President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

Oil price gains capped by demand concerns

Unemployed Afghans risk death and debt in hunt for gold

Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Cabinet takes stock of situation

Read more stories