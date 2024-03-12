Pakistan’s Oscar entry, Cannes Title ‘In Flames,’ unveils new trailer

Zarrar Kahn’s psychological thriller film ‘In Flames’ unveiled a trailer on Tuesday, ahead of its North American theatrical release.

The trailer was released on the film’s official Instagram account. The film was Pakistan’s entry to the Oscars’ for the international category, but did not make the shortlist.

Kahn said, “It’s been an incredible journey sharing ‘In Flames’ with festival audiences across the world, and I’m so excited for the film to finally be starting its theatrical run in North America,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

‘In Flames’ follows Mariam who lives with her younger brother and their mother, Fariha in Karachi. When Mariam’s maternal grandfather passes, a mother and daughter’s precarious existence is ripped apart by figures from their past.

Variety reviewed the film, calling it “a ghostly parable about Pakistan’s insidious patriarchal order”. It added how “it finely straddles the line between a bold genre exercise and a bruising portrait of contemporary Pakistan to deliver a welcome story about resistance and resilience.”

The film also premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight Selection in Cannes last year and the Red Sea International Film Festival, where it won the top prize.