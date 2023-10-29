‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) selected horror film, ‘In Flames’, as the country’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Directed by Zarrar Kahn and produced by Anam Abbas, the film premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight Selection in Cannes earlier this year.

It will be represented within the International Feature category. The Academy Award ceremony is slated to be held on March 10, 2024.

The film is based in Karachi and tells the story of how a mother and daughter’s lives are upended by entities from their history – both tangible and spectral.

When Mariam’s grandfather, the patriarch of their household in Karachi, dies, the young woman, played by Ramesha Nawal, and her family are suddenly left imperiled. She worries about her bereaved mother Fariah, played by Bakhtawar Mazhar, and her spacey brother Bilal (Jibraan Khan).

Chairperson of PASC, Mohammed Ali Naqvi said, “As the Chair of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, it is with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility that we select and submit ‘In Flames’ as Pakistan’s official entry for the International Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards.

“This selection not only underscores the film’s brilliance but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema. ‘In Flames’ is a testament to the boundless potential of Pakistani cinema on the global stage,” he added.

The director of the film, Kahn stated, “I’m deeply honoured that our film has been recognized by Pakistan’s Oscar committee.”

“We’re currently self-distributing the film in Pakistan, as despite clearance from the local censor board, we were considered too controversial by local distributors — so we’re doing it ourselves. The response from Pakistani audiences has been rapturous — and we’re just grateful to be able to show the film in the city it was made in.

“‘In Flames’ is an urgent call-to-action, exposing the brutality of the patriarchy and the power of community. In today’s divided world, it offers solace to the oppressed — and tells them that hope can never be extinguished.”

This year’s Pakistani Academy Selection Committee includes Fawad Khan and Fatima Bhutto

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee was announced by Naqvi.

It includes author Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, event manager and activist Frieha Altaf as well as director Bilal Lashari. The jury also includes Saim Sadiq, who directed ‘Joyland’, Pakistan’s submission for the Oscars last year.

‘In Flames’ is currently playing in cinemas across Pakistan.