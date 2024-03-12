AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
President presented guard of honour

Naveed Butt Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari was presented a guard of honour at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday as he assumed the office of the 14th President of Pakistan.

The president arrived at the forecourt of the presidency in the horse-driven buggy.

During the ceremony, the national anthem was played while smartly turned-out contingents of the Armed Forces of Pakistan presented him a salute. The president inspected the guard of honour. The president shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Later, President Zardari was introduced with the staff of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to President Zardari, a day after he was elected to office.

