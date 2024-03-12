President presented guard of honour

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari was presented a guard of honour at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday as he assumed the office of the 14th President of Pakistan.

The president arrived at the forecourt of the presidency in the horse-driven buggy.

During the ceremony, the national anthem was played while smartly turned-out contingents of the Armed Forces of Pakistan presented him a salute. The president inspected the guard of honour. The president shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Later, President Zardari was introduced with the staff of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to President Zardari, a day after he was elected to office.

