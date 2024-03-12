Over 1m delivered ‘Ramazan Nigheban Package’ across Punjab

LAHORE: Out of a total 6.47 million beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Ramadan Nigheban package, over one million families across Punjab have so far received hampers under this package.

The government has also completed verification of 4.87 million families out of a total 6.47 million families for the package, sources said, adding: “So far, about 75 thousand Ramadan Package hampers have been distributed in district Lahore, over 70 thousand in Khanewal and 63 thousand in Dera Ghazi Khan.”

Digital monitoring of the package distribution is also being done with daily reports being sent to the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already directed that by 10th of Ramadan, ‘Ramadan Nigheban hampers’ will reach all the needy. She directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery information in the dashboard. It may be added that the Ramadan Nigheban Relief hamper is comprised of 10-Kg flour, 2-Kg rice, 2-Kg sugar, 2-Kg Ghee and 2-Kg Besan. The administration and Punjab Food Authority are ensuring quality of food items in the hampers.

