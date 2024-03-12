AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-12

Over 1m delivered ‘Ramazan Nigheban Package’ across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

LAHORE: Out of a total 6.47 million beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Ramadan Nigheban package, over one million families across Punjab have so far received hampers under this package.

The government has also completed verification of 4.87 million families out of a total 6.47 million families for the package, sources said, adding: “So far, about 75 thousand Ramadan Package hampers have been distributed in district Lahore, over 70 thousand in Khanewal and 63 thousand in Dera Ghazi Khan.”

Digital monitoring of the package distribution is also being done with daily reports being sent to the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already directed that by 10th of Ramadan, ‘Ramadan Nigheban hampers’ will reach all the needy. She directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery information in the dashboard. It may be added that the Ramadan Nigheban Relief hamper is comprised of 10-Kg flour, 2-Kg rice, 2-Kg sugar, 2-Kg Ghee and 2-Kg Besan. The administration and Punjab Food Authority are ensuring quality of food items in the hampers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Ramadan package Ramadan Nigheban package

Comments

200 characters

Over 1m delivered ‘Ramazan Nigheban Package’ across Punjab

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories