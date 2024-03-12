KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 11, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.03 281.61 AED 75.81 76.53
EURO 303.68 306.58 SAR 74.05 74.75
GBP 356.99 360.19 INTERBANK 278.80 279.20
JPY 1.87 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments